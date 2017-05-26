

Heavens on Earth



by

Carmen Boullosa



Spanish title: Cielos de la tierra

Translated and with a Note by Shelby Vincent

From the Reviews :

"Boullosa’s message about how individuals must inculcate the past amid the indifference of the present comes through, making for a thought-provoking, if sometimes trying, novel." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Heavens on Earth is a creatively-presented story, wrapping one narrative in another, the novel's three layers each transformative and supplemental, adding to the story. The starting point is a late sixteenth century autobiographical account, written in Latin by seventy-one-year-old Hernando de Rivas, who as a young Aztec boy had been installed at a Franciscan institution and given a religious upbringing. The manuscript, which he hid in a specially designed chair, was only discovered in the near-present-day, when a researcher at the Museum of the Institute of Anthropology in Mexico City, forty year-old Estela Ruiz came across it and felt compelled to translate it into Spanish (though the original words she uses are: "to re-write it"). Finally, her version -- the original lost by then -- is translated by a Lear (also known as Cordelia and 24 -- but she begins: "Today my name is Lear", and prefers that loaded name for the duration of the account), in a distant, post-apocalyptic future.

Boullosa layers Hernando's account within Estela's, and that within Lear's. Each character explains why they are writing, or re-writing, this account, but the bulk of the book then moves mostly back and forth between Hernando's original text and Lear's present- (far in the future) day account of translating it, and of life in her future.

Hernando and Lear live in strange new worlds, in times of great upheaval; Estela's are not as obvious -- though with the hindsight Lear can offer (the complete devastation of the world has taken place) it's just that it lies ahead for her, while Hernando and Lear are in the midst of theirs.

"Everyone is dead. Everything has disappeared", Hernando remembers his beloved mother sobbing, as the Spanish invasion completely overturns the long familiar world order in his native land. The bright young boy is taken into this new culture -- at the cost also of eventually being cut off from the last close tie to the old, his mother -- but the upheavals of the times continue to shake around him, and affect the course of his life as well.

Lear lives in a post-apocalyptic utopia, of sorts, in a safe haven called L'Atlàntide: "suspended in the upper atmosphere of the earth, far enough away to avoid the radiation, the ruins and destruction". This world and society, too, however, are undergoing a major transformation. Conversation has already been banned -- though it lingers on in parts -- and over the course of her account language itself is abolished (by decree). In horror, Lear then sees the wordless collapse of what remained of civilization, with others literally regressing -- and that not only to a primal state.

Early on Lear explains:

So why books ? I work with books because they survive across time.

I've obliterated him with my liberal translation, I've erased his characteristics by imposing my own intentions and ideas upon him, my expectations of what he should say, what he should have said. Or if he did say them, have I lost track of what is his and what is not ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 December 2017

About the Author :

Mexican author Carmen Boullosa was born in 1954.

