Heavens on Earth
Our Assessment:
B : creative take, nicely woven together
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Heavens on Earth is a creatively-presented story, wrapping one narrative in another, the novel's three layers each transformative and supplemental, adding to the story.
The starting point is a late sixteenth century autobiographical account, written in Latin by seventy-one-year-old Hernando de Rivas, who as a young Aztec boy had been installed at a Franciscan institution and given a religious upbringing.
The manuscript, which he hid in a specially designed chair, was only discovered in the near-present-day, when a researcher at the Museum of the Institute of Anthropology in Mexico City, forty year-old Estela Ruiz came across it and felt compelled to translate it into Spanish (though the original words she uses are: "to re-write it").
Finally, her version -- the original lost by then -- is translated by a Lear (also known as Cordelia and 24 -- but she begins: "Today my name is Lear", and prefers that loaded name for the duration of the account), in a distant, post-apocalyptic future.
So why books ? I work with books because they survive across time.Each of the characters feels similarly. Hernando doesn't expect his account to be discovered for many years, reinforcing his idea of writing very much for the future, while Estela is drawn to this text in particular as a connection to the past (while also translating it for herself, rather than in her institutional role). Lear's world seems in many ways (good and bad) to be near-transcendent, and yet the substantiality of the book (physical and otherwise) appeals to him, a counterweight to what he sees being lost around him -- especially once words themselves are abandoned. Lear, too, is doing this for himself (and posterity); indeed, like Hernando's original writing, Lear's project is unacceptable in the world he lives in. This book gives him hope: "We'll save language and the memory of man" he can still say optimistically at the end of his account.
The original text(s) also undergo transformations, in Estela's and then Lear's translations, as Heavens on Earth is also a book about translation, in all its senses. Estela, too, spoke of 're-writing' the text, and as Lear notes about Hernando:
I've obliterated him with my liberal translation, I've erased his characteristics by imposing my own intentions and ideas upon him, my expectations of what he should say, what he should have said. Or if he did say them, have I lost track of what is his and what is not ?This, too is a part of, and role, for history: we adapt it to our own worlds and situations. Hernando's text is meaningful in different ways to each of its authors -- down to its word-units, transformed anew each time, as each time also works in a different language.
The stories that unfold -- mainly Hernando's life story, alternating with Lear's account of life in her world, and society's bizarre wordless collapse -- are quite engaging as well. Boullosa offers both a rich historical picture, of life in sixteenth century Mexico, as well as a vividly imagined distant future, as Heavens on Earth is also a work of world-imagining science fiction -- with the limited description of the near-present-day apocalypse out of which Lear's world arose a dark cloud cleverly left looming over the story. Indeed, the connections, between past, present, and imagined future, and the presentation of the materials show how genres ('science fiction', 'historical fiction', realism) can be utilized in conjunction with each other to good effect.
Contrasting its different worlds -- specifically, a just-conquered Mexico and a fantastical post-apocalyptic future (though with a bit of present-day Mexican grounding as well) -- Heavens on Earth shows there are, in fact, tremendous connections in these worlds apart, specifically in the word-foundations of humanity and society. At times, the novel can seem too obvious in its message, but it still impresses in its presentation and stories.
- M.A.Orthofer, 22 December 2017
Mexican author Carmen Boullosa was born in 1954.
