The Instant Enemy

The Instant Enemy



by

Ross Macdonald



Our Assessment:



B : a bit off kilter, but a solid read

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Times . 24/8/1968 H.R.F.Keating TLS . 26/9/1968 .

From the Reviews :

"(A)bove everything else, there is the layer of society into which our crusader classically penetrates, the world of the supremely wealthy Californians" - H.R.F.Keating, The Times





"Another of Ross Macdonald's admirable Californian private-eye stories" - Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Instant Enemy begins with private eye Lew Archer being called to Keith Sebastian's house. The Sebastians' seventeen-year-old daughter, Sandy, has apparently run away -- and taken her father's shotgun with her. After being a good girl all her life she's been troubled for at least a few months now, and taken up with nineteen-year-old bad influence Davy. Archer takes the case -- noticing also the tension between husband and wife, and how they're stretched thin, despite Sebastian's decent job:

Their smart new house cantilevered over a steep drop was an almost perfect image of their lives.

Cases break in different ways. This case was opening, not like a door or even a grave, certainly not like a rose or any flower, but opening like an old sad blonde with darkness at her core.

I had to admit to myself that I lived for nights like these, moving across the city's great broken body, making connections among its millions of cells. I had a crazy wish or fantasy that some day before I died, if I made all the right neural connections, the city would come all the way alive. Like the Bride of Frankenstein.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 November 2017

Vintage publicity page

Library of America publicity page

Diogenes publicity page

Ross Macdonald at books and writers

About the Author :

Canadian-American author Ross Macdonald (actually: Kenneth Millar) lived 1915 to 1983.

