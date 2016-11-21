Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Tales of Ise



(tr. Peter MacMillan)



Japanese title: 伊勢物語

Translated and with an Introduction and Commentary by Peter MacMillan

Previously translated by Helen Craig McCullough (1968), H.Jay Harris (1972), Royall Tyler and Joshua S. Mostow (2010)

With a Foreword by Donald Keene

With numerous black and white illustrations

With six appendices, and including maps and a romanized transliteration of all the poems

Our Assessment:



B+ : interesting period piece, well-presented

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

In his Introduction, translator Peter MacMillan says that The Tales of Ise is: "one of the four most important works in Japanese classical literature", and that in the Edo period (1603-1868) it was: "the bestselling book of the era". He also notes:

the aggregate of the diverse episodes of the Tales creates a unified perspective of the cultural mores, aesthetics and the 'way of love' of aristocratic society in the early part of the Heian period (794-1185).

Episode 86 is typical of the kind of tale that is effective in the original Japanese but appears flat in translation. There is too little narrative to stir interest, and it is very hard to interpret the real meaning of the poem

Episode 22 is unusual in that it describes a mostly happy and passionate relationship between two lovers, whereas many episodes in the Tales end in tears.

The man thought that she was extremely rude, but he fell even more in love with her than ever.

In the end, despite their poetic interludes, they both took new lovers and became estranged.

His poem, however, seems to have made little impression on the lady.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 November 2016

