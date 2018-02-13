

The Bear and the Paving Stone



by

Horie Toshiyuki



Published in the collection 熊の敷石 (2001)

Translated by Geraint Howells

Akutagawa Prize (2000/II), for the title story

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely constructed appealing stories, shifting between and connecting past and present well

The Straits Times . 13/2/2018 Akshita Nanda

From the Reviews :

"Horie's stories are about human connections and unpredictable encounters that lend a hallucinatory quality to everyday life." - Akshita Nanda, The Straits Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Bear and the Paving Stone collects three stories: the Akutagawa Prize-winning title story (熊の敷石), 'The Sandman is Coming' (砂売りが通る), and 'In the Old Castle' (城址にて). In each, memories and the past spill into the present: they are looks back -- fondly nostalgic as well as dark -- yet also connecting to the present.

'The Bear and the Paving Stone' begins vividly ("the ground started to move beneath me, like a carpet of giant black caterpillars") but annoyingly -- a surreal dream-vision. Fortunately, the narrator soon wakes, and fortunately the remainder of the story is a largely straightforward realistic narrative, the Japanese narrator having come to visit an old friend, Yann, who has settled in a remote farmhouse in Normandy. The narrator wakes with an intense pain in his molar -- and at the end of the story a similar spasm of pain spikes into another vividly remembered scene, typical of what Horie does in all three stories, where past memories surge up and briefly drown out the present, echoing repeatedly as the stories unfold.

'The Bear and the Paving Stone' is a relatively simple story: the narrator, who writes sample translations and synopses of foreign books for publishers, is in Paris for a few weeks and sees if he can get in touch with old friend Yann. He's surprised that Yann -- a freelancer obsessed by photography -- has given up his Paris atelier, but manages to reach him, and they arrange to meet -- halfway, first, before then deciding to head to Yann's new place.

Throughout the story, the past comes up in various guises, from Yann's photographs to some discussion of the Holocaust (Yann is Jewish, and his family came from eastern Europe, but never spoke to him about their past) to the biography of lexicographer Émile Littré, responsible for the classic Dictionnaire de la langue française, the narrator is reading.

There's also Yann's neighbor and landlady, who has a young eyeless son -- not just blind, but literally eyeless --, who in turn has an eyeless teddy bear, and there's the La Fontaine fable the narrator turns to (via Littré), which gives the story its title. (Also: Camembert-tossing competitions !)

Horie weaves these things together nicely, with many of the small details cropping up repeatedly, a neat layering and interweaving of connections that give the story as a whole a more substantial feel: though everything seems so casual, spur of the moment, and almost haphazard, the underlying connections suggest a sturdy underlying essence.

'The Sandman is Coming' finds the narrator in Japan, visiting a family on the occasion of the second anniversary of the death of a friend of his. The story focuses on him spending some time on the seashore with his friend's younger sister and her young daughter, reminding him of previous times together. He is much older than the woman -- he first met her eighteen years earlier, when he was at university, when he was twenty and she was six -- but they have sustained a comfortable relationship over the years; as he suggests:

I wouldn't go so far as to say she felt like a sister, but she definitely felt like a niece.

She said that watching as something you'd worked so hard to build came crashing down at high tide was one of the things she enjoyed most.

It was as though I was trying to escape from every single unpleasant memory that humanity had ever experienced.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 March 2018

About the Author :

Japanese author Horie Toshiyuki (堀江敏幸) was born in 1964.

