Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - translation

A Translator's Defense



by

Giannozzo Manetti



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Latin title: Apologeticus

Full title: Five Apologetic Books against the Critics of His New Translation of the Psalter

Full Latin title: In V libros adversus sue nove Psalterii traductionis obtrectatores apologeticos

Translated by Mark Young

Edited by Myron McShane

This I Tatti Renaissance Library volume is a bilingual edition, with the Latin original facing the English translation

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : very well presented arguments and some fascinating history

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Renaissance Quarterly 70:4 (Winter 2017) William J. Connell

- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

This 'apology', A Translator's Defense, consists of, as it was originally titled, Five Apologetic Books against the Critics of His New Translation of the Psalter, as fifteenth century Florentine humanist Giannozzo Manetti translated both the entire New Testament (from Greek into Latin) and the Book of Psalms (from Hebrew into Latin) -- though only the latter apparently required such a substantial defense.

As noted in the Introduction, for all the humanist learning of the age and that locale, Manetti was very much the exception in making the effort to learn Hebrew:

To do such a thing in Italy was nearly unprecedented. Throughout the Middle Ages, not one of the very few who learned Hebrew was Italian.

In the first book of this my Apologeticus I briefly discussed the different detractors of all authors and about life the life and character of all the old sacred writers; in the second book I discussed the different translators of the sacred Scriptures; in the third and the fourth I fully examined the differences and divergences between the well-known rendering of the Psalter by the Seventy Elders and the true, original text in Hebrew; it remains in the fifth and the final book to offer some comments about correct translation that are worth saying.

the every effective translator have subtle and finely attuned ears so that he does not by chance destroy and confound what has been elegantly and artfully crafted.

Even if so many similar and appropriate words could be found in the target language and even if they fundamentally meant the same thing (which cannot ever be completely true), still the tropes and metaphors and figures of speech would be left over, which completely resist literal translation

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 March 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Florentine scholar Giannozzo Manetti lived 1396 to 1459.

- Return to top of the page -