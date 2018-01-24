Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Animal Gazer



by

Edgardo Franzosini



Italian title: Questa vita tuttavia mi pesa molto

Translated by Michael F. Moore

With eight illustrations

Our Assessment:



B : enough to get a picture of the man/artist, but not sufficiently more

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Animal Gazer is based closely on the life (and death) of sculptor Rembrandt Bugatti, who specialized in bronzes of animals and was a suicide in 1916, at age 31. His name really was Rembrandt, and his older brother was Ettore -- the man behind the famous Bugatti-automobiles.

The seven chapters of the slim novel give a good glimpse of the artist and his career, as well as touching on Ettore's automobile-obsession and, for example, Rembrandt working as a stretcher-bearer during the war. Drawn to animals, Rembrandt spent much of his time in zoos -- first in Paris and then especially in Antwerp. World War I upended everyday normality -- and, quickly, with the rapid advance of the Germans into Belgium, led to the horrific preëmptive slaughter of the Antwerp zoo animals, which was obviously especially devastating to Bugatti.

Early on already, Franzosini suggests:

Rembrandt felt like himself only around animals, only in contact with that wordless community. The zoo is my consolation, he wrote one day to his brother.

About the Author :

Italian autor Edgardo Franzosini was born in 1952.

