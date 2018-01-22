Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Twenty Days of Turin



by

Giorgio De Maria



Italian title: Le venti giornate di Torino

Translated and with an Introduction by Ramon Glazov

Includes two earlier pieces by De Maria, 'The Death at Missolonghi' (1963) and 'Phenomenology of the Screamer' (1971)

Our Assessment:



B : nicely done; unsettling

From the Reviews :

"De Maria excels at creating a growing sense of cosmic menace in this mesmerizing work of literate horror." - Publishers Weekly





"Degno del miglior Edgar Allan Poe e scritto mirabilmente, con reminiscenze di Calvino e Saramago mescolate al gusto per l’horror e il macabro di Lovecraft" - Vittorio Sabadin, La Stampa

The complete review 's Review :

The Twenty Days of Turin is narrated by an unnamed protagonist a decade after the twenty days of the title from a terrible Turin July happened. The narrator is looking into the events, planning on writing a book about them, and tries to collect information about what really happened.

The exact nature of events remains a bit vague. It's introduced as:

neither a war nor a revolution, but, as it's claimed, "a phenomenon of collective psychosis" -- with much of that definition implying an epidemic

I had no words to describe the kind of scream I heard ... Bestial ? Inhuman ? Yes, if anything, but that's still being rather nonspecific.

helped to furnish the illusion of a relationship with the outside world: a dismal cop-out nourished and centralized by a scornful power bent only on keeping people in their state of continuous isolation. The inventors of the Library knew their trade well !

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 January 2018

Liveright publicity page

frassinelli publicity page

Q & A with translator Ramon Glazov

See Index of Italian literature

About the Author :

Italian author Giorgio De Maria lived 1924 to 2009.

