|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Scandal
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
A- : an accomplished, unsettling work
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Scandal is centered entirely on Suguro, an author who is beginning to feel his age -- past sixty-five now, the story opens with him getting a medical check-up, and he has several more over the course of the novel -- but who is still at the height of his career. Indeed, at the beginning of the novel he receives yet another literary award, for his latest work, and everything seems to be going right:
The harmony he had finally been able to achieve with this recent work, both in his life and in his writings, was deeply satisfying.That harmony doesn't last, however, quickly upset by events at the ceremony. First, there's the glimpse of something unsettling:
Behind Kurimoto and this woman he saw another face.And then a woman approaches him, treating him familiarly and claiming she knows him from Shinjuku -- and claiming that: "You do some very naughty things on that street, Sensei" -- though he does not recognize her (or frequent seedy places in Shinjuku).
These events shake him badly -- and keep him shaking. It becomes clear that:
Something had intruded itself into Suguro's life on the night of the awards ceremony, and the internal machinery that had run in smooth synchronization up until then abruptly ran amok.As events progress he comes to realize: "The only certain thing was that something had changed inside him since that awards ceremony".
Suguro is an Endo-like figure -- having enjoyed similar success, and noted for his Christian faith and the role it plays in his fiction; like Endo he's also, for example, written a Life of Christ (and, near the novel's conclusion, tells his editor about the novel he is planning next, noting: "I'm going to call it Scandal: An Old Man's Prayer").
Among the things that Suguro supposedly did was to have his portrait painted, and he is invited to a gallery to see it, and he eventually ventures to check it out. The picture, The Face of Mr. S, does resemble him -- "the face was certainly his" -- but there's more to it too, "something lewd and excessive". And Suguro has no recollection of having let himself be sketched or painted .....
When he goes to the gallery, he meets a Mrs. Naruse, a hospital volunteer who happens to visit the gallery at the same time; Suguro approaches her in the coffee shop she goes into afterwards and starts a conversation. When he introduces himself she tells him: "Oh, I'm very familiar with your name and your writing". She becomes a sort of bridge between Suguro's familiar world and that where this portrait was created -- someone willing to push at boundaries, and to push at the very structure of the world Suguro's has built up and carefully maintains, one of comfortable domesticity -- he's happily married, with a grown son now living abroad -- and regulated work routine (complete with attentive editor and a comfortable office that he goes to daily to do his writing).
Suguro acknowledges that his work has a kind of dark side, agreeing in a television interview when the host suggests:
"In fact, the heroes in all of your novels seem to be people who are suffocated by the lives they lead. They writhe in agony in that stifling condition until they end up committing sin."So of course one can expect much the same here -- but Endo takes the story a step further. Facing his antagonist -- or is he just confronting himself ? -- he spins out his failing, his other self pointing out:
All right, I'll grant you've written about sins that yield to salvation, as all of your beloved Christian writers have done. But you've avoided writing about that other realm.Suguro is annoyed by the bubbling rumors that he's been up to unsavory things in the seedier parts of town, but they become impossible to ignore. He investigates, and it's clear that someone who at the least bears a strong resemblance to him has been up to some very depraved things. Colleagues and his publishers are concerned; his reputation could suffer -- especially since he is held to certain standards, as a Christian author. A journalist, Kobari, has latched onto the story and seems determined to prove that Suguro is a fraud; he really has it in for him -- he considers Suguro "the epitome of the pseudo-literati in Japan" -- and wants to unmask him.
Suguro comes to believe that he does have some sort of Doppelgänger -- and tries to track him, and what he's done, leading Suguro to some unpleasant discoveries. It's a world that is foreign to him, and baffles him -- but he continues down that trail .....
Sex -- and some fairly perverted sexual practices -- play a significant role. Mrs. Naruse mentioned to Suguro that:
I feel as though our erotic behavior expresses our profoundest secrets, the ones we ourselves aren't aware of.Suguro sense there's something to that, particularly in his present state. But does he want to uncover those secrets ? Mrs. Naruse continues to play a role, facilitating his getting in touch with this other ( buried ?) side of himself, challenging him to, for once, confront it -- as she observes that:
You always just sit back and listen to what people say, Sensei, you never act on your own. You don't even drink. Even when you write, you don't go all the way to the very end. You never hurt anybody ... you just run away.Is
Suguro tells his editor that the Scandal he wants to write will be something different from his usual work:
I want to shake the foundations of the literature I have built up over the years, to find out whether the whole thing will collapse or not.Endo's Scandal would seem to do that. Its protagonist is a grand old man of Japanese letters, a significant figure in the literary scene and playing the role expected of him. He has some concerns about his health, and there are reminders of impending mortality, but mostly he tries to go through the usual motions of his life and work. The double he is haunted by does unsettle his routine, and leads him to venture beyond his usual boundaries, but for the most part his life remains fairly clearly delineated. His marriage is a solid one, and though there are some underlying tensions with his wife here, Suguro tries to maintain the familiar normality of his rather boring life.
Suguro does have some vivid dreams -- his subconscious pushing to the fore -- while the double who haunts him leads him to question even more about himself and a side of himself that he isn't sure he wants to recognize or acknowledge. His colleagues and publisher are concerned about the double -- or whatever the truth behind the sightings of Suguro is -- but for them its mainly about saving face and maintaining Suguro's reputation; they don't really care one way or another what the truth about this is. Suguro seems more ambivalent about his reputation and saving face: his concern about what is going on is much deeper (and can not be as easily assuaged or fixed).
Scandal is an odd and ultimately deeply disturbing novel. Characters are pushed to shocking extremes here -- all the more disturbing because of the sense of normality otherwise surrounding them. Mrs. Naruse is at the heart of much of this -- pulling the strings to some of these events -- but she's also a comforting hospital volunteer, typical of suggesting the different sides of people, if more starkly dark and light than most. Suguro has a much more difficult time confronting things head-on -- or acknowledging a different side of himself -- than she does, but she certainly pushes him towards trying to face his true, or full, self.
Scandal is an odd mix of restraint and the shockingly explicit (all the more so jarring because of the general restraint of the narrative). It is effective -- mirroring Suguro's own difficulty with confronting the darker side he worries he harbors within --, making for what really does amount to a horror story of sorts: it is hardly typical of the genre, yet much of its power is comes from creatively-used horror-tropes, from the mysterious double-figure to the devastating closing paragraph (straight out of horror 101).
Some of the characters in Scandal are a bit too simple in their presentation -- notably the annoying journalist -- and the overlap of some of them, and various incidents (notably around Mrs. Naruse -- whose hospital volunteering inspires Suguro's wife, among other things), can seem a bit too unlikely. Nevertheless, Endo manages to weave a neat, strong work with them -- not least in how the secondary characters (especially his colleague, Kanō, and a middle-school girl he hires to help clean his office) are used in the story.
Scandal feels very personal -- with Endo not so much struggling with his own demons but with the box he feels he (and his writing) have been put in. He certainly achieves some shock-value here, but Scandal is more than just that. Some of what is recounted is (very) off-putting, but it's never gratuitous; it's certainly a novel that challenges expectations (especially of those familiar with Endo's previous work) -- and does so in interesting and effective ways.
Some might find it a bit hard to take, but Scandal is an impressive novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 3 May 2020
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Catholic Japanese author Endo Shusaku (Endō Shūsaku, 遠藤周作) lived 1923 to 1996.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2020 the complete review