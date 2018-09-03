Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry / exegesis

Allegories of the Iliad



by

John Tzetzes



Greek title: Ἀλληγορίαι εἰς τὴν Ἰλιάδα

Translated and with an Introduction by Adam J. Goldwyn and Dimitra Kokkini

This is a bilingual edition, the English translation facing the original Greek

The complete review 's Review :

In their Introduction translators Adam J. Goldwyn and Dimitra Kokkini explain that Allegories of the Iliad was apparently conceived of to help introduce Bertha von Sulzbach (empress Eirene), the Bavarian bride of Manuel Komnenos (Byzantine emperor Manuel I), to the culture and language and most important literary works of her new world. They do note that that intention isn't entirely clear -- "Even Tzetzes himself seems unsure about the work's aim" -- but it was commissioned by the royals; interestingly, a new patron (Konstantinos Kotertzes) was found starting with the 16th (of the 24) books of the work -- possibly because of Bertha's death in 1159 -- leading also to a change in the material presented (the later chapters featuring: "significantly more allegorical analysis and less plot summary").

The prolific independent scholar and writer Tzetzes also sounds like an interesting character -- though as Goldwyn and Kokkini note:

almost all of what is known is derived from his own writings and therefore must be understood in light of Tzetze's own rather constant self-mythologizing as a misunderstood genius forced into poverty by an anti-intellectual and corrupt world.

τὸ μὴ κρατεῖσθαι χρήμασι· θυμὸς ἐπὶ δικαίοις

πῦρ πνέων, ὣσπερ Κάτωνι δευτέρῳ, παρυπῆρχε



[I am not ruled by money; my spirit attends me for just causes,

breathing fire like a second Cato.]



[Prol.738-9]

Ἐμοὶ βιβλιοθήκη γὰρ ἡ κεφαλὴ τυγχάνει,

βίβλοι δ' ἡμῖν οὐ πάρεισι δεινῶς ἀχρηματοῦσιν·

ὅθεν οὐ λέγειν ἀκριβῶς τὸν ποιητὴν γινώσκω.



[Because my library happens to be in my head,

and we have no useless books in there,

I cannot be sure where precisely the poet said this.]



[15.87-9]

Ταῦτα μὲν εἶπον μυθικῶς ὡς κεῖνται τῷ κειμένῳ·

τὸ δ ̓ ἀληθὲς νῦν μάνθανε καὶ τὴν ἀλληγορίαν.



[I have thus given the mythical account of the text;

learn here the truth and the allegory.]



[1.177-8]

And if we go on at length, blame Homer, who,

because of his very dense thought and haste, was forgetful,

and wrote the last things first and mixed things up again,

and because of the hidden depth of his ideas,

forced Tzetzes to write simply, concisely,

and then with extemporaneous speech to compose words

which no one dared, neither the ancients nor the moderns,

unless perhaps someone, after recomposing my words,

was mendacious enough to say that he himself composed it,

as they often do with my other compositions.



[18.645-654]

Ὁ Ὀδυσσεὺς μεσῆλιξ ἦν, λευκός τε καὶ προγάστωρ,

ἁπλόθριξ, στρεβλογνώμων δέ, πικρός τε και μακρόρριν



[Odysseus was of average height, pale and potbellied,

with plain hair, a twister of meanings, bitter and long-nosed.]



[Prol. 704-5]

Φύσιν πλουτῶν ὁ Ὅμηρος ὑπὲρ ἀνφρώπου φύσιν,

ὢν τε φρενῶν θησαύρισμα καἰ νοῡς αἰθεροδρόμος,

καἰ θάλασσα καἰ πέλαγος ὠκεανὸς χαρίτων,

πασῶν τεχνῶν τε λογικῶν ἀσύγκριτος ἀκρότης,

πανσόφοις πάντα χάρισι τὸν λόγον κεραννύει,

ὣςπερ κἀντεῡθεν νῦν ποιεῖ συγκεραννὺς μυρία.



[Homer, having a super-human nature,

and being a storehouse of intelligence and an ether-skimming mind,

and a sea and a gulf and an ocean of graces,

and having incomparable excellence in all arts of expression,

infuses his entire account with the most clever delights,

just as he here blends in countless elements.]



[20.33-38]

Ταῖς ἀλλοτρίαις τελευταῖς ὁ Ὅμηρος δὲ παίζων

δεικνύει λόγων δύναμιν ἐξαίρων τὰ τυχόντα·

καὶ τὴν ἀλήθειαν ἀεὶ δεικνύει τοῖς σκοποῦσιν,

ὅτι λόγον τὸν ἥττονα γυμνάζων ταῦτα λέγει



[Homer, playing with other people's deaths,

shows the power of words in exalting the events,

and always demonstrates the truth to those who seek it,

because he says this using basic words]



[16.323-6]

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 September 2018

About the Author :

Byzantine author John (Ioannis) Tzetzes (Ἰωάννης Τζέτζης) lived ca. 1110 to 1180.

