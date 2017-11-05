Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - drama

Richard III

Will Not Take Place



by

Matéi Visniec



general information | our review | links | about the author

Full title: Richard III Will Not Take Place, or Scenes from the Life of Meyerhold

French title: De la sensation d'élasticité lorsqu'on marche sur des cadavres

Translated by Jeremy Lawrence

With a short introductory Playwright's Note

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : sharp and effective

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

In his short introductory Playwright's Note Visniec describes Richard III Will Not Take Place, or Scenes from the Life of Meyerhold as: "a free adaptation based on the last nightmare of the director Vsevolod Meyerhold, before being killed in prison in 1940".

The play has an exhausted Meyerhold trying to mount a production of Shakespeare's Richard III and facing an official Commission, which is to decide whether or not the production is fit to be shown.

An optimistic Meyerhold is frustrated by the hold-up -- "For one week we play for no one but the commission", and the first commission has been followed by three more: "And always no questions."

Shakespeare is an acknowledged master, even in this Soviet Union -- "we study Shakespeare at school, at the University", he points out -- but the issue is presumably not so much with the author or text, but rather Meyerhold's interpretation. Richard the III appears to him repeatedly, actor and character becoming indistinguishable in Meyerhold's mind, and even Richard III has questions -- in particular the problematic: "why do you make me into a sympathetic character ?" For Meyerhold, it's obvious:

Because you represent evil without ideology.

Because you represent evil without the trappings of ideology. You are a dark force, but you represent honest evil. You kill to get power, but you do not kill in the name of some grand utopia. You have no scruples, no hesitation to do wrong, but you do not ask your accomplices or your victims to praise your crime. With you there is a certain grandeur in the horror, because you are not a demagogue.

The whole world must see this play .... The play is more than a play, it is a trial. The trial of history ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 November 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Seagull Books publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Romanian-born playwright Matéi Visniec was born in 1956 and has lived in France since the late-1980s; he writes in both French and Romanian.

- Return to top of the page -