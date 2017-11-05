Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



And Now Who's

Going to Do the Dishes ?



by

Matéi Visniec



French title: De la sensation d'élasticité lorsqu'on marche sur des cadavres

Translated by Jozefina Komporaly

With an iintroductory Playwright's Note

B+ : effective depiction of being an artist in the Communist-era

And Now Who's Going to Do the Dishes ? is both an homage to playwright Eugène Ionesco and his work, and a depiction of being an artist in the darkest times of the Communist era (in Romania, here -- but many of the basics apply throughout the Eastern Europe of the times).

For Visniec, Ionesco was a revelation and inspiration, as he explains in his introductory Note:

When I first discovered Ionesco's plays, in a communist Romania where the day-to-day absurd competed with the theatre of the absurd, I essentially discovered absolute freedom and, at the same time, an extremely efficient tool in the battle against oppression, stupidity, and ideological dogma.

As I open my mouth ... I vomit poetry. Even when I take a piss, what do you think springs out of me ? Free verse ...

I do not recommend this play to be published in our country. I consider this text to be a prime example of decadent bourgeois literature that has nothing in common with our socialist culture and the requirements of socialist realism.

About the Author :

Romanian-born playwright Matéi Visniec was born in 1956 and has lived in France since the late-1980s; he writes in both French and Romanian.

