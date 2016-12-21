Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Theory of the Novel

Theory of the Novel



by

Guido Mazzoni



Italian title: Teoria del romanzo

Translated by Zakiya Hanafi

B+ : solid literary-historical study of the (Western) novel

The complete review 's Review :

In Theory of the Novel Guido Mazzoni considers what the novel has become, and how it came to be that way. For him, the novel is:

the genre in which one can tell absolutely any story in any way whatsoever

The novel became important mainly because it told serious stories about the lives of people like us in the middle station of life -- private individuals immersed in the prose of the everyday

Proust, Kafka, Woolf, Joyce, and Musil transformed European narrative far more deeply than Sarraute, Beckett, Claude Simon, Uwe Johnson, or Perec. This is not because their innovations were more radical, but because these earlier techniques came to be part of the shared narrative vocabulary.

Choosing to tell a story (as opposed to engaging in abstract thought, or counting, or writing in a form that completely excludes plot and narrator) means to accept an ontology: it means to assume that reality is composed of particular beings who are subject to time, agitated by an imbalance, and located in a world. In narrative representation people are not abstract or self-centering or disembodied or static or alone, unlike what may occur in language games like science, philosophy, or lyric poetry. [...] Of all the language games our culture has developed, the novel is the one that shows in the most detail what it means to exist in time and in a world.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 December 2016

:

Harvard University Press publicity page

Il Mulino publicity page

About the Author :

Guido Mazzoni was born in 1967 and teaches at the University of Siena.

