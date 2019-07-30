Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Käsebier Takes Berlin



by

Gabriele Tergit



German title: Käsebier erobert den Kurfürstendamm

Translated and with an Introduction by Sophie Duvernoy

Our Assessment:



B+ : lively, insightful depiction of Berlin, 1929-1931

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 22/6/2017 Nicolas Weill Die Welt . 10/3/2016 Marc Reichwein Die Zeit . 5/8/1977 Hans Krieger

From the Reviews :

"Wir sind als Mediengesellschaft heute längst abgeklärt, rufen von links das Stichwort „Kulturindustrie“ ab und hören von rechts Vorwürfe wie „Alles nur Mache“. 1931 war Deutschland noch kein Land, das Publizistiklehrstühle kannte, geschweige denn wohlfeile Watchblogs. Auch deswegen ist Tergits Roman, den Zeitgenossen vor allem als Schlüsselroman lesen wollten, als Zeitdiagnose so gelungen. Er zeigt, was ein hochdynamischer Medien- und Amüsierbetrieb alles möglich macht. Und das gilt im Grunde noch heute." - Marc Reichwein, Die Welt





"Es knisterte das Zeitalter, schwindelhafte Pleiten im Gebälk. Die Tergit, keinen Augenblick die Klasse-Journalistin verleugnend, entfaltet an Hunderten von Einzelbeispielen aus Presse, Handel, Bauwesen, Kunst und Verwaltung die erdachte Geschichte des bescheidenen Unterhaltungssängers Käsebier aus Neukölln: Spekulanten machen ihn zum Geschäftsartikel, vermarkten ihn, stoßen ihn wieder ab. Ein Epochendrama. Verblüfft und verwirrt entdecken wir von heute -- und lassen vielleicht unsern Anspruch auf ein bißchen Fortschritt wieder einmal fahren ?" - Hans Krieger, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Singer Georg Käsebier does, indeed, as the title promises, take Berlin -- a media sensation who catches on overnight and becomes a star -- but he's an almost incidental character in this busy novel. He's not entirely a creation of the media, and not entirely talentless -- but he himself has little to do with either his success or then the inevitable fall back to earth. At the heart of the novel are the would-be movers, shakers, influencers, and speculators -- those in the newspaper business, in particular, in a 1929 Berlin buzzing with activity, and competition, a feeding frenzy of tabloid competition -- where also:

Our readership notices nothing, unfortunately. Every year twenty thousand graduates leave universities having learned how to write essays in German. They'll write for ten pfennigs a line. I might be exaggerating, but the days of the hotshot journalist are over. It depends on the position of each newspaper, not each individual.

What's tradition good for these days ? Locksmiths and dead lords. Just because a masthead is a hundred and seventy years old doesn't mean that it's good enough for 1929.

"I love to fuel scandals, but I need some facts first."

"I can only reiterate that when you're building, the building itself isn't that important. The financing is everything."

You have to take advantage of capitalism while it's still hot; I'm already in it up to my neck.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 July 2019

About the Author :

German author Gabriele Tergit lived 1894 to 1982.

