The Employees



by

Olga Ravn



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

A workplace novel of the 22nd century

Danish titles: De ansatte

Translated by Martin Aitken

Our Assessment:



B : intriguing take on identity, function, and 'humanity'

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Devoir . 8/2/2020 A-F.Hébert-Dolbec Jyllands-Posten . 24/5/2018 Tobias Skiveren Kristeligt Dagblad A 15/5/2018 M.R.Gregersen

From the Reviews :

"À première vue, l’intrigue et ses messages, qui ne s’écartent pas en eux-mêmes des sentiers battus, semblent se noyer dans l’exercice stylistique auquel se prête Olga Ravn. En rejetant la narration linéaire classique et la caractérisation psychologique de ses personnages, elle oscille entre minimalisme et fragmentation, s’aventurant sur la pente glissante de l’expérimentation littéraire. Or, c’est l’unicité de la langue qui empêche ici la dégringolade. Avec sa plume intrépide, agitée, tout aussi abrupte que soucieuse, elle s’approprie un récit mille fois remâché, délie ses fils pour mieux les renouer, se distance de l’humanité pour mieux l’éclairer sous un nouveau jour." - Anne-Frédérique Hébert-Dolbec, Le Devoir





"Dette greb betyder, at vi heldigvis hverken får en udfoldet fortælling eller opklarende budskaber, men i stedet er overladt til de nogle gange afmålte og distancerede, andre gange poetiske og patosladede efterretninger, som de forskellige ansatte leverer, hvilket også medfører, at det aldrig er helt klart, hvem der taler og fra hvilken situation. Med sin mærkværdige og mystiske protokol-æstetik bliver De ansatte dermed et lige så gådefuldt, frapperende og tiltrækkende objekt som de genstande, der befinder sig i romanens rum. (...) De ansatte er en foruroligende, nydelsesfuld læseoplevelse og et af de bedste bud på en samtidsroman, jeg længe har læst." - Martin Rohr Gregersen, Kristeligt Dagblad

The complete review 's Review :

As the title already suggests, The Employees focuses very much on function and role, with practically none of the (many) characters identified by any sort of name, with role or position the defining attribute -- 'Cadet 04', 'Cadet 08'. (A notable exception is a creator-figure from their past they refer to, a Dr Lund; among the few others is: "Janice and Sonia", who isn't even an (or at least doesn't see herself as) individual: "I'm not one, but two".) The sub-title, too, emphasizes the setting, and the characters' function, as workers: A workplace novel of the 22nd century. The locale -- a spaceship called the Six-Thousand Ship, exploring a place far from Earth called New Discovery -- is considerably more than simple workplace for its passengers; indeed, it's not just their habitat but, essentially, their entire world -- but it is presented very much here as, in essence, the hive for these worker bees.

A brief introductory chapter explains what the bulk of the novel consists of: statements: "collected over a period of 18 months, during which the committee interviewed the employees with a view to gaining insight into how they related to the objects and the rooms in which they were placed". These statements are offered without any descriptive or other annotation -- or any questions or prompts by the committee --, and consist solely of the employees' own words. The statements are numbered but not attributed to specific employees by name or other identifier; some do mention their specific roles -- the one who keeps a register of the new arrivals; the local funeral director who gets rid of "terminated workers" and left-over bodies; etc.. The statements are presented in near but, oddly, not entirely numerical order -- which also reveals that not all statements have been included in this final report.

For all the seeming anonymous sameness of so many of the employees, there seem, in fact, to be fundamental differences between the two groups they are composed of:

There's humans, and then there's humanoids. Those who were born and those who were made. Those who are going to die and those who aren't. Those who are going to decay and those who aren't going to decay.

I know I'm only humanoid and that it's not the same. But I look like a human, and feel the way humans do. I consist of the same parts. Perhaps all that's need is for you to change my status in your documents ? Is it a question of name ? Could I be human if you called me so ?

Even though I was born and brought up and my documents all said human, there was something about his behaviour that made me think he didn't consider me an equal, and for a few brief and terrifying seconds I felt I was artificial, made, nothing but a humanoid machine of flesh and blood. My maker's screen. Fabricated, conducted.

I don't know if I'm human anymore. Am I human ? Does it say in your files what I am ?

Why do I have these thoughts if the reason I'm here is primarily to increase production ? From what perspective are these thoughts productive ? Was there an error in the update ? If there was, I'd like to be rebooted.

Shopping had a kind of numbing effect on me, and now that it's something I no longer do, I've started having thoughts and feelings that have turned out to be sad.

We saw a lot of that to begin with. To everyone's surprise, the objects in the rooms have shown to alleviate the discomfort of these nostalgia attacks, and the human employees whose functions allow them to get out into the valley on New Discovery quickly show signs of improvement and lifted spirits.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 December 2020

About the Author :

Danish author Olga Ravn was born in 1986.

