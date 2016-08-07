

Wasting Time on the Internet



by

Kenneth Goldsmith



B : good overview of life with the Internet

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 6/6/2016 .

"Though he dwells too long on a few areas and sometimes stretches to bring coherence to his sprawling discussions, Goldsmith maintains a sharp focus as he weaves together wildly diverse ideas, explaining new information clearly for a general audience." - Publishers Weekly

Kenneth Goldsmith doesn't begin his book with an account of his (in)famous class on 'Wasting Time on the Internet' but rather with scenes from (mainly his) life on the Internet -- suggesting, already, that it is not necessarily the asocial, limited and experience-limiting world it is often criticized as, but rather that our engagement with it is all part of a natural evolution as we adapt to a new technology -- for good and bad, as with most tremendous technological shifts. Not surprisingly. he doesn't see wasting time on the Internet as a negative -- or, indeed, that the activity is actually (or perhaps largely) a waste of time.

In the first chapter, after this Introduction, Goldsmith does discuss the course he planned, and the attention he got for it when he announced it -- as well as then the course itself, amusingly admitting that: "From the start it was a disaster". Things did improve, however, and it seems to have ultimately been a success, of sorts, as the class figured it out -- and worked together to dream up all sorts of different ways of wasting time on the Internet. (An Appendix of '101 Ways to Waste Time on the Internet' helpfully (?) collects these and more.)

The rest of the book moves away from the original idea, as Goldsmith considers more generally (and personally) how the digital has become part of our lives. Some of the chapter titles sum up the ways of seeing this new world: 'Our Browser History is the New Memoir' and 'Archiving is the New Folk Art', and Goldsmith makes some interesting arguments for these. Not that he's entirely convincing: browser history only captures personal history to the extent the person is tethered to the machines; certainly, many contemporaries seamlessly move between them for most of their daily activities, but not everyone is as closely tied to them in anywhere near all their activities (though certainly in the future we may really all be captured this way 24/7).

The idea of Joseph Cornell prefiguring the Internet age is a nice, and nicely developed one here. Indeed, Goldsmith offers a wonderful variety of often fascinating examples from the art-world (digital and not) and of artists to make his various points. Ultimately, however, he is perhaps too reliant on these, while ignoring other major online activities. (Presumably this is a reflection of the on- and off-line world he inhabits -- but of course there's a lot beyond that too, and while much he discusses applies more generally as well, there's certainly more to it too.)

His reminders of some of the trade-offs of our digital world are also helpful, such as our tolerance of much worse sound quality (even as we barely register the impoverishment) from the 'lossy compression' of practically all the music we listen to on digital devices. He also offers useful perspectives on the platforms we use, tying ourselves to specific apparati and feeding the machine: Twitter, Instagram, etc., each its own ecosystem (or part of a larger one, such as Instagram as part of Facebook) which is indifferent to what is actually posted as long as it generates more interest and more users and more posts .....

Sometimes Goldsmith gets a bit carried away with his rosy view, such as describing walking down New York's Park Avenue, where he finds:

Part human, part machine, these masses peck away at their smartphones, deftly navigating the packed sidewalk the way colonies of bats traverse the night sky.

Facebook is the greatest collective autobiography that a culture has ever produced, a boon to future sociologists, historians, and artists.

Instead, our time in front of a machine is active time: we're clicking and seeking, harvesting and communicating.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 December 2016

American poet Kenneth Goldsmith was born in 1961. He teaches at Penn.

