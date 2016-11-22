

the complete review - fiction

The Tale of Aypi



by

Ak Welsapar



general information | our review | links | about the author

Turkmen title: Aýpi hakyndaky rowaýat

Translated by W.M.Coulson

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : mix of many issues -- many variations on tradition v. change -- that works quite nicely

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Ak Welsapar's The Tale of Aypi is a late-Soviet-era novel from Turkmenistan. Although set in the Gorbachev-years of perestroika, the fundamental issue facing the distant fishing village where most of the novel takes place pits an all-powerful(-seeming) state that still dictates as it pleases against an almost entirely powerless population. The traditional local occupation -- fishing -- has been forbidden, and the site of the village designated for an asthma sanatorium. State planning being what it is, work progresses in fits and starts, but the plan remains to relocate all the villagers to a town a few hours away.

The locals are more or less resigned to their fate -- "The power's in the government's hands, what authority do we have ?" -- and some have already checked out the new homes they have been assigned in the town. The lone hold-out is Araz Ateyev, married to Ay-Bebek, with whom he has two young children. He won't give up his fishing -- or his claim to his home. So, yes, The Tale of Aypi is, in part, a tale of a last man standing against the powers that be. But, though central to the story, this is only part of it, too.

For one, there's also that 'Aypi' of the title, a legendary figure that is introduced in the book's second chapter (Welsapar wisely tucking it in after the modern-day stage has been set). Some three hundred years earlier a beautiful local woman, Aypi, greeted some "strange men from unknown lands" -- interaction that made the villagers suspicious and uncomfortable. Quickly they turned on her -- "You'll bring calamity down on us all !" -- and did away with her, as best they could. This left her slumbering at the bottom of the sea for centuries, but with the modern turmoil around her: "Aypi's troubled spirit stirred" and she sizes up what's become of her former world and begins to seriously haunt it.

The locals has already long worried that they are cursed, from when they first went after Aypi:

Ever since, the people on the coast were haunted by the fear that those uninvited guests would return someday, bearing not gifts but weapons.

The thing men most fear is independent females. You want dependent wives.

we're at the exact midpoint between the past and the future ! You and I are nearer to the past, so we don't quite understand the present. It's like a veiled woman to us ! Time has passed us by. Soon these eyes will see only visions from the past.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 November 2016

- Return to top of the page -

:

Glagoslav publicity page

Tranan publicity page

See Index of literature from Russia and countries of the former Soviet Union

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Soviet-born Turkmen author Ak Welsapar was born in 1956. He left Turkmenistan in 1993 and currently lives in Sweden.

- Return to top of the page -