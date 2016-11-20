

the complete review - fiction

Norte



by

Edmundo Paz Soldán



about the author

Title: Norte Author: Edmundo Paz Soldán Genre: Novel Written: 2011 (Eng. 2016) Length: 326 pages Original in: Spanish Availability: Norte - US Norte - US (Spanish) Norte - UK Norte - Canada Norte - France Norte - España

Spanish title: Norte

Translated and with Translator's Note by Valerie Miles

Our Assessment:



B : decent storytelling, but doesn't really come together

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 20/11/2016 Lili Wright

From the Reviews :

"This searing novel about three Latinos lost north of the border is not for the faint of heart. (...) Less interesting is the novel’s third strand, involving a graphic novelist trapped in an abusive affair (.....) With unflinching realism and steely grace, Norte reminds us why literature can do what journalism cannot: We inhabit the minds of people we’d prefer to forget." - Lili Wright, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

Norte has three distinct strands, each focused on a different character and beginning at very different times. One central character is Martín -- a figure inspired by the long-institutionalized outsider artist Martín Ramírez -- whose story begins in 1931. Another, Jesús, is introduced as a teen, in northern Mexico in 1984; he is loosely based on the notorious 'Railroad Killer', Ángel Maturino Reséndiz. Finally, there is Michelle, a grad school drop-out trying to create a graphic novel, who is first seen in the fictional Texas town of Landslide in 2008 (and whose chapters are the only ones narrated in character's own voice, in the first person).

Much of the novel advances their different storylines chronologically, at different speeds. Eventually, there is some overlap: Michelle is asked to contribute to a catalog for an exhibit of Martín's work, for example, and a friend of hers runs: "Tabloid, a university radio program [...] about sensational crimes and the 'pure pulp' of serial killers" and, after airing a show on Jesús, begins a correspondence with him. Overall, however, these are three very distinct (life-)tales, with the novel's chapters alternating inconsistently among them.

Each of the main characters struggles with expression. The gifted artist Martín chooses to practically never speak, and makes almost no connections with others; when his family finds him he is unable to re-connect with them. His talent is recognized and fostered, but he is unfit to live outside the facilities in which he is institutionalized.

Jesús tries to write -- from a message he leaves behind at some of his crime-scenes to notebooks and letters he fills, even though his writing-skills remain very rudimentary. But for the most part Paz Soldán teases more than he reveals about these:

The first notebooks told a bunch of lies, but after a while they got interesting.

Honestly, I think the days for literature as we know it are numbered. It's the century of the graphic novel, the vooks, digital novels hooked up to Wikipedia and YouTube.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 December 2016

:

Faculty page

Río Fugitivo - Edmundo Paz Soldán's weblog

About the Author :

José Edmundo Paz Soldán was born in Bolivia in 1967. He teaches at Cornell.

