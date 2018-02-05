

the complete review - fiction

The Eye of the Beholder



by

Marc Behm



The Eye of the Beholder has been made into a film twice: As Mortelle randonnée , also released as Deadly Circuit (in the US) and Deadly Run (in the UK); 1983, directed by Claude Miller and starring Michel Serrault and Isabelle Adjani As Eye of the Beholder , 1999, directed by Stephan Elliott and starring Ewan McGregor and Ashley Judd

has been made into a film twice:

Our Assessment:



B+ : over the top, but with an almost epic grandeur to it

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Kirkus Reviews . 1/1/1979 . El País . 17/11/2017 Juan Carlos Galindo

From the Reviews :

"Behm's basic idea here has possibilities, but it doesn't fill a novel: his shuttling across the country after Joanna would give even a travel agent headaches, with a pace that's kept over-busy to disguise a narrative interest that has palled early on. Repetitious, fairly depraved and skanky stuff, then; titillating for a short while, finally a hyperactive bore." - Kirkus Reviews





"Detrás tenemos a una mujer desesperada, una psicópata hábil, una excelente jugadora, una amante bisexual, un personaje tristísimo. Es decir, uno de los mejores perfiles femeninos de la historia del género negro. (...) Las sensaciones al leer este relato que también está lleno de violencia son extrañas." - Juan Carlos Galindo, El País

The complete review 's Review :

The Eye of the Beholder is a quite ridiculous story, an extreme voyeur, stalker, and killer tale; to say it strains credulity would be putting it mildly. And yet, in its aspirations to the epic and its level of commitment, on the part of both author and characters, it does sweep the reader along.

The Eye of the Beholder follows a character known only as 'the Eye' as he becomes obsessed with and follows Joanna Eris, a true femme fatale (with an emphasis on the 'fatal' for those she sets her sights on). The two repeatedly criss-cross America, for more than a decade, the Eye less hunter than shadow, always lurking near.

The Eye is a private investigator for Watchmen, Inc. when he first encounters Joanna -- then going under the name Lucy Brentano. The wealthy parents of recent college graduate Paul Hugo are worried about this girl their wayward-tending son has gotten involved with, and the Eye is put on the case. No sooner does he start tailing the young lovebirds than he finds them finding their way to city hall, getting hitched. The Eye follows them on their honeymoon getaway -- and, as much peeping tom as investigator, watches the new bride very calmly kill her husband, dispose of his body, and then get a good night's sleep.

The Eye follows her home, to her hotel in New York, where the house dick tells him her name is Eve Granger. As the Eye soon figures out: she has a lot of aliases, and a lot of wigs. And before the day is out, she has her hooks in her next victim -- and is playing bride again, as Josephine Brunswick:

She killed a man last night and robbed him of eighteen thousand dollars. She was going to kill again tonight for twenty thousand.

The freshly turned earth was a giveaway. And rats or foxes might uncover it. He took the shovel from the carport. He dug up the body, hauled it into the woods. He dug up another hole in a patch of ferns. He reburied it, refilled the hole, came back to the clearing just as she climbed out of the tub.

I'd bring a bottle of cognac. We'd get undressed and get drunk. We'd dance. We'd sit on the floor and talk. Or play chess. I forgot o tell you, I taught her how to play chess, or tried to. It was a dismal failure. Then we'd make love. Only it was more like despair than love. Desolation. Another form of insanity and suicide.

One busy afternoon on Route 68, between Campbellsville and Edmondton, she hit four men in a row. Only two of her victims died.

Five long years passed; five Christmases and five birthdays. And nine more men ... no, ten, eleven ... the Eye tried to remember.

Ten or eleven.

She married three of them.

They came after her slowly and massively, like a moving glacier. But they couldn't overtake her. Although she blazed a trail, she never stopped fleeing. And because she had no direction, they were unable to intercept her.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 February 2018

About the Author :

American author and screenwriter Marc Behm lived 1925 to 2007.

