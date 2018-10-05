Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Afraid to Death



by

Marc Behm



Though originally written in English, Afraid to Death was first published, in 1991, in a French translation, by Nathalie Godard, as Trouille; the English original was only published in 2000

Our Assessment:



B+ : compelling fast-paced suspense

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Times . 1/7/2000 Steve Jelbert

From the Reviews :

"Insanely evocative and extremely satisfying, it's at least as good as its predecessor." - Steve Jelbert, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Afraid to Death is the life-story of Joe Egan, a story dominated by a shadow that keeps him on his toes and, more often than not, on the run, year after year. He first encounters it when he is eleven. Its form is that of a woman, and its appearance consistent across the years:

She's blond. She has purple eyes. She dresses in mourning.

Another year. He refused to count them. They made no sense to him. They were like centuries or decades, too massive to contemplate. A calendar year was as incomprehensible as a heliographic chart. Only his days and nights mattered. One more morning, one more twilight, an infinity of moments. Time was an illusion.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 October 2018

Obituary by Maxim Jakubowski

About the Author :

American author and screenwriter Marc Behm lived 1925 to 2007.

