the complete review - fiction

The Woman Who Was Poor



by

Léon Bloy



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: La femme pauvre

Translated by I.J.Collins

Our Assessment:



B : over-heated misery-wallow and grim world-view, but has its moments

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 20/5/1939 Montgomery Belgion

From the Reviews :

"(A)lthough Bloy was not a novelist -- the characters are dummies, the story is left inchoate, and its significance is unimpressive -- his novel retains after the lapse of years and even in English an odd fascination." - Montgomery Belgion, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Woman Who Was Poor is a two-part novel -- the novel's halves titled: 'Flotsam of the Shadows' and 'Flotsam of the Light'. And, yes, it's a lot of flotsam -- and most of it is dark and grim; what light Bloy offers comes in his own tortured twist on the dubious (because almost entirely suffering- and sacrifice-based) form of Catholic redemption.

The woman of the title is Clotilde Maréchale, who is introduced in 1879 already thirty years old -- having already endured: "thirty years of poverty, cruelty, despair !" as Bloy (melo)dramatically sums up. Her mother is a "vile woman, who had never loved anyone", who destroyed her marriage and then shacked up with one Isidore Chapuis, who she is unaccountably devoted to -- to the extent that she: "delighted in being struck and bullied by him, and would have had her daughter burned alive to please him". He's certainly no catch, however.

Much of the appeal of Bloy's writing is in just how easily ruthless he is, so particularly in his descriptions of the lowly and ugly. In just a a few words, sentences, or paragraph he brilliantly tars his characters with the broad strokes of his cruel brush:

Physically, she had become hideous -- to the despair of the bankrupt Chapuis, who would not at all have minded marketing his loving partner, but could not see his way to offering her services now, except as a mop for cleaning mortuary slabs in a leper hospital.

In short, the charming girl had, by her own nature, been so preserved from the contagious, trivialising influence of the Paris streets, that at thirty she still had the fine flower of enthusiasm of the most idealistic-minded adolescence.

Clotilde was so naturally, so simply, superior to her station, that the acutest Parisian observer, even if he had been given a hint beforehand, would never have discovered the slightest discordant note to reveal the occurrence of so sudden a transformation.

Clotilde's awakening was as delightful as her sleep had been. The poor girl was born for well-being and that comfortable life which had long been beyond her hopes.

Clotilde is now forty-eight, and she looks as if she were at least a hundred. But she is more beautiful than before, and makes the beholder think of a column of prayers, the last column of a temple ruined by cataclysms.

She even learned to understand -- and that is little short of the sublime -- that woman only exists, in the truest sense, if she is without food, without shelter, without friends, without husband, without children; that only thus can she compel her Saviour to come down.

A little while later, she was found dead in her room, at the end of the village, with her entrails devoured by her dog, a horrible, wall-eyed mastiff, pike-nosed, and with a resemblance to its mistress.

Stories true to life have become not worth telling. Naturalism has descried them until there have been engendered among all intellectuals a habitual craving for literary hallucinations.

Nobody will dispute that Gacougnol is an impossible artist, and Clotilde a young woman such as is never seen. The pedagogy and mutually Platonic nature of their ways is an obvious outrage against public psychology.

The author never promised that he would entertain anybody. He has sometimes even promised the opposite -- and kept his word. No judge has any right to ask any more of him than that. The end of this "story", moreover, is so gloomy -- though lit up with some strange and vivid gleams -- that it will, in any case, come quite soon enough, to rouse pity or horror in those horrid sentimentalists who are interested in love-stories.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 September 2020

:

Rayner Heppenstall's study of Léon Bloy

See Index of French literature

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

About the Author :

French author Léon Bloy lived 1846 to 1917.

